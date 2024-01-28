Watch Now
Patchy fog possible in the Valley overnight into Sunday morning, but warmer temperatures will continue

Patchy fog will affect some areas in the Valley in and around Bakersfield early Sunday morning, but it will clear as the day progresses. Warm temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday.
Posted at 9:44 PM, Jan 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 00:44:45-05

Happy Saturday, Kern County! Our weather for Sunday and the start of your work week will be warm and above average, but there are changes on the way by Thursday.

Late Saturday and into early Sunday morning, there is patchy fog expected in and around Bakersfield. By 5:00 a.m. Sunday, readings show there could be as low as 0 miles of visibility for Bakersfield, Arvin and McFarland. If you are traveling early Sunday morning, drive with caution. Leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles, and do not use high beams.

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures across the county will be mild and above average for this time of year. The Valley and Desert communities will see high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, the Mountain areas will have highs in the low 60s, and the Kern River Valley will have high temperatures in the mid-70s, with Lake Isabella expected to reach 74 degrees. Enjoy the beautiful Sunday weather if you can.

Monday and Tuesday will continue to be warm, and there is a potential to break the record-high temperature in Bakersfield. The current record for Monday's date, January 29, is 74 degrees, and Bakersfield is expected to reach 75 degrees that day. We'll keep you updated if Monday breaks records.

By the end of the week, specifically Thursday and Friday, rain and potential flurries over the mountains are expected. A storm system is making its way to California, and it will bring cooler temperatures and rain to Kern County, and there is a possibility for snow in Tehachapi and Frazier Park. As we get closer to Thursday, we will keep you updated on what you can expect for the end of the week.

Until then, stay safe and enjoy the brief warm-up!

