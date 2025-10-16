Patchy fog possible Thursday morning

After a good, soaking rain Tuesday, much calmer conditions have moved in for Wednesday.

Skies are clearing, too, and will continue to do so into the evening.

Clear skies, calm winds, and recent rainfall is a classic recipe for fog in the Valley.

Patchy fog will be possible, especially outside of Bakersfield, but widespread dense fog is not likely.

Still, with our first fog of the season possible, it's important to remember to take it slow if you encounter dense fog while driving, and to not use your high beam headlights.

Any fog should quickly dissipate after the sun comes up, and Thursday looks like a cool but pleasant day, with highs in the 60s and 70s across Kern.

