Pleasant weekend ahead with below average temperatures

Well we have been spoiled in terms of staying cooler than we should be for this time of year!

And we get to be spoiled for just a little longer.

This Saturday, Bakersfield is expected to reach a high of 86°.

The rest of the valley will be in the mid 80s.

The Grapevine communities will be hanging out in the low 70s today, while the Kern River Valley is expected to reach the low 80s.

We do have a couple 90s out there in the desert, with China Lake and Ridgecrest both expected to reach 92°.

Wind gusts and air quality are both not big factors in today's forecast.

Winds in the east will be around 25 mph, and in the valley around 10 to 15 mph.

Our air quality is moderate.

We are set for a beautiful weekend- before our temperatures start to get close to the triple digits towards next weekend.

