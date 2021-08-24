Plenty haze, but ok air quality

It's another hazy day in Bakersfield, but like the past few days, the haze has done little to affect our air quality.

That remains in the moderate range in Bakersfield.

Of course, there are places closer to the French Fire suffering through much worse air quality.

That will likely continue as long as the fire continues to burn and generate smoke.

Back to the Valley, temperatures aren't bad either, as onshore flow continues, keeping our highs a few degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Highs will remain in a similar range through Thursday.

By Friday, highs begin to warm again, and it's likely we'll see hazy triple digit days again by the weekend.