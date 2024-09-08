Possible thunderstorms over the weekend in Kern

Happy Saturday!

Summer isn’t over yet– the weekend brings triple digit weather to Bakersfield. However, there is a chance of thunderstorms in parts of Kern in the evenings.

Saturday’s lows mostly range between the 60s and 70s countywide.

Saturday evening, there is a 10-15% chance of isolated thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada. This may impact parts of the mountains and deserts in Kern.

On Sunday, this number drops closer to 10% and applies to far eastern Kern.

The main concern for any storms that occur over the weekend is the possibility of lightning sparking a new wildfire. Any stronger storms could feature gusty winds and heavy downpours.

On the bright side, it’s still sunny in Bakersfield for Sunday, with a high of 102°. It will be just a couple of degrees cooler in the Kern River Valley. Otherwise, Kern could see as high as 105° in the desert and as low as 90° in the mountains.

Gusty winds are expected to pick up Sunday evening in the desert. Gusts could reach near 30 mph towards Mojave.

Something to look forward to– more fall-like weather approaches Tuesday as temperatures are expected to drop into the 90s. This trend continues throughout the rest of the week, possibly dropping into the upper-80s.

Sunday’s air quality in Kern is 143, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Stay safe and enjoy the warm weekend.

