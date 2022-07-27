A potential break in the heatwave is in the forecast for Wednesday, with the projected high being 99° degrees.

But if this temperature raises by one degree, Wednesday would be day 17 of our heatwave.

Despite the potential double digits, highs over 100 are sticking around.

Bakersfield will see highs around 103° degrees for the next few days, while desert communities can expect highs closer to 105° degrees.

The Kern River Valley area will reach upper 90s and even a few triple digits later in the week.

Grapevine communities will see upper 80s and along with the rest of the mountains- a slight chance (10%) of isolated storms and showers later in the week.

Our Air Quality could worsen within the next few days due to traveling smoke from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County.

If the fire does produce enough smoke, Wednesday and Thursday could see hazy skies across Kern County.

