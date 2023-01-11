Powerful storm winding down

The weather in California is finally calming down.

The past 48 hours were incredibly busy, as a major storm brought impacts to nearly the entire state.

Rockslides, mudslides, and flooding was widespread, but the Central Coast and the Sierra Nevada were among the hardest hit areas.

Even a funnel cloud was reported with a strong thunderstorm in Tulare County.

We saw plenty of impacts here in Kern, too.

Monday evening brought numerous reports of street flooding across Kern, as well as several rockslides.

A larger rockslide was reported Tuesday afternoon, closing the 178 through the Kern Canyon.

Heavy rain was widespread across Kern County.

The highest totals were reported near Lake Isabella and along the Grapevine.

Wofford Heights picked up a whopping 3.75" of rain, with Frazier Park reporting 2.99".

Even in Bakersfield nearly an inch of rain fell, with 0.92" reported at Meadow's Field.

That brings Bakersfield up to 1.18" of rain just 10 days into January, which is close to the average for the entire month: 1.19".

This rain also extends our surplus of rain for the water year to +1.24" in Bakersfield.

We're done with rain from this storm, but we're tracking more in the forecast.

We could see a few sprinkles as soon as Wednesday, but a more significant storm looks likely for the weekend, so it's all but certain we'll end our January above average for rain.