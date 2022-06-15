Prepare for another rollercoaster of temperatures this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Temperatures in our area have been on a bit of a wild ride lately. Once again we're inching up into the high 90s and 80s today and tomorrow before a dramatic cool down this weekend.

Today and tomorrow our valley and desert areas will see highs in the upper 90s and upper 80s for our mountain communities. Parts of our desert areas could even see triple digits this afternoon.

As we get closer to the weekend though things will change. By Friday temperatures will drop 10 to 15 degrees.

Expect temperatures to remain in the 80s in the valley for Father's day and 70s in our mountains.

Winds will persist for eastern Kern this evening and tomorrow. As with recent cooler patterns, gusts of 45 to 55 mph, along with some stronger gusts along the Mojave Desert Slopes, are not out of the question for portions of eastern Kern County. Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible at some locations in Western Kern County.