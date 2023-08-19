Prepare for the storm conditions to begin

The effects from Hurricane Hilary will begin today, as she weakens heading towards California thanks to our cooler waters not providing enough fuel.

We will start to see scattered showers begin in our deserts regions as we head throughout Saturday.

The bulk of the moisture is reserved for Sunday night.

We do currently have a Areal Flood Watch in effect for the majority of Kern County, just leaving out the western portion.

Areas just below us, for the first tine ever, have a Tropical Storm Warning.

Rain totals are projected to be 1 to 2 inches for the valley, 2 to 4 inches in Eastern Kern, and some areas in our deserts could potentially be above that.

This means if an area can flood, the chance is likely.

We could be seeing mudslides, rockslides, flooding, and high winds so preparation is necessary.

Please get together an emergency kit, be prepared to evacuate if necessary, and have a way to get notifications on the latest weather updates.

Stay safe out there everyone! 23ABC is on call all weekend for this storm.

