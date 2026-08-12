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Prolonged heat wave set to end this week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update Aug 12, 2026
Posted

Good morning! Temperatures are slowly dropping as we inch closer to the end of the work week. This coming weekend will be nearly 20 degrees cooler than the one before.

An upper level trough is set to drop in here on the West Coast, and its arrival will open the door for cooler air to flow into Central California.

Temperatures will slowly cool to the low-90s here in Bakersfield by Friday.

The arrival of cooler air will cause some unsettled conditions and gusty winds. High elevation towns, especially in the Sierra Nevada, have a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Local mountain communities have a 10% chance for rain and storms.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

WednesdayWed

08/12/2026

Clear

-° / 72°

1%

ThursdayThu

08/13/2026

Clear

95° / 65°

1%

FridayFri

08/14/2026

Clear

92° / 65°

1%

SaturdaySat

08/15/2026

Clear

95° / 68°

0%

SundaySun

08/16/2026

Mostly Clear

97° / 69°

0%

MondayMon

08/17/2026

Partly Cloudy

96° / 70°

0%

TuesdayTue

08/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

96° / 69°

0%

WednesdayWed

08/19/2026

Clear

95° / 67°

1%