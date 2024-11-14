Rain and snow by Thursday night

We've got another storm on the way!

While this one won't be as dramatic as our last, it does bring a better chance for rain and snow.

The bulk of the rain and snow will start up Thursday evening, and continue on and off into Friday morning.

A few lingering showers will be possible into Friday afternoon as well.

Rain totals look to be between 0.10" and 0.25" in the Valley, with higher amounts from 0.25" to 0.75" in the foothills.

Snow will stay mostly above 4,000 feet with this system, but a brief period of snow over the grapevine or Highway 58 will be possible Friday morning.

Little to no accumulation is expected over the passes.

Areas above 4,500 feet, like Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club could see an inch or two of accumulation, though.

Desert areas will see minimal precipitation, but gusty winds are likely.

Gusts are likely to hit at least 50 miles per hour in wind-prone areas like Mojave Thursday night into Friday.

Finally, temperatures will fall significantly behind this system, leaving highs in the Valley under 60° by Friday, and mountain areas with temperatures in the 40s.

