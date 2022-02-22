Rain and snow coming back to Kern

Changes are underway!

Temperatures have dropped more than 10 degrees across Kern County, and winds have gusted over 50 miles per hour in the desert as our next storm system is making its way toward us.

The next change we'll see is rain and snow moving into Kern.

That will start up Tuesday morning, with light rain and mountain snow possible for your morning commute.

Heavier rain and snow will begin Tuesday afternoon and last into Tuesday evening.

High resolution models suggest scattered strong showers will move through the Valley, with a few rumbles of thunder possible too!

Most places in the Valley will receive between 0.25" and 0.50" of rain.

As those heavier showers move into the mountains, bursts of heavy snow will make travel difficult, and gusty winds will further reduce visibility.

Through early Wednesday a trace to 2 inches of snow is expected near Lake Isabella, 3 to 5 inches is expected near Tehachapi, and 1 to 3 inches over the Grapevine.

This is enough snow to give us some major slow downs over the passes, and possibly even closures, especially for Highway 58.

We'll watch road conditions through the day, and update you with any changes.

Following our rain and snow, we'll continue to track cold temperatures, with a Freeze Watch in effect for the Valley through Friday morning.