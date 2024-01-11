Rain and snow linger through the night

We're tracking rain and snow moving through the state of California Wednesday evening, including here in Kern County.

Snow levels will start out between 4,000 and 4,500 feet in Kern, which means initially we expect a wintry mix of rain and snow over the passes.

After midnight cooler air will move in, dropping snow levels as low as 2,000 feet by early Thursday morning.

Snow totals at and below pass level won't be much, a trace to an inch or two.

Still, we'll monitor road conditions through the night tonight and update you if any significant impacts are seen.

Areas above 4,000 feet have a better chance for a few inches of snow accumulation, and the highest points of Kern County above 7,000' feet could pick up over half a foot of new snow.

Besides the snow, rain and wind will be the other impacts.

Valley rain totals will be near a tenth of an inch, with higher totals in the foothills.

Strong winds will linger through the night before calming down tomorrow.

Desert areas immediately east of the mountain could see gusts as high as 70 miles per hour.

Gusts up to 50 miles per hour will be possible through mountain areas.

That could result in reduced visibility when combined with rain and snow.

Again, we'll be watching travel conditions and keeping you updated through the night!

