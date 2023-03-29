Rain and snow on the way yet again

After a nice, mild Tuesday we're bracing for another round of rain and snow.

Clouds have already rolled into Kern County, and rain won't be far behind.

Scattered light rain showers will be possible through the evening, but a more steady band of rain will push through the county late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

We could also see some snowflakes over the passes Wednesday morning, but it doesn't look like enough to cause significant travel issues.

Still, we'll keep a close eye on road conditions through the night.

Additional scattered showers and even some rumbles of thunder will be possible through the day Wednesday, and into Wednesday night.

Wednesday night will be a little colder too, which means impactful snow at pass level will be more likely into Thursday morning.

A few lingering showers into Thursday are possible, too.

As far as rain is concerned, through the whole storm totals in the Valley look to range from around 0.10" in the west to 0.50" in the east.

Between 0.50" and 1.00" of rain is possible around Lake Isabella.

The foothills east of the Valley will likely pick up the most rain, with over an inch possible.

Flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas will be possible, alongside rock slides through the Kern Canyon.