Rain and snow returning to Kern

Rain and snow are back in the forecast!

A few raindrops are possible through the day on Friday, but heavier rain and snow is expected to start up Friday night and linger into early Saturday morning.

From there, scattered showers and possibly and thunderstorm or two are expected to linger on and off through Saturday afternoon and into Easter Sunday.

Storm total rain amounts look to be between 0.33" and 0.66" in the Valley, with higher totals over an inch possible in the south mountains below 4,000 feet.

Snow totals will vary sharply by elevation.

Fortunately, no accumulating snow is expected at 4,000 feet which means the passes should be clear this weekend.

Snow will begin to accumulate at around 4,500 feet, with more significant accumulation above 5,000 feet.

Areas above 6,000' are likely to see heavy snow, with 6-12" of accumulation expected.

The rain and snow will initially combine with gusty winds through our mountain areas, but winds should calm down through Saturday.

There's a lot to track with this storm, so keep an eye on the forecast through the weekend!

