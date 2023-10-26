Rain and snow to our north, cooler weather for us

We've got our eyes a large, strong storm system moving through the United States.

On its northern end, it's dropping heavy snow on Montana and North Dakota.

On its southern end, which is heading our way, we're seeing light rain and some mountain snow in Northern California.

The rain and snow will dry up before the system hits us, but we are going to see some gusty winds and cooler temperatures as the cold front passes.

Winds will be the strongest in Eastern Kern, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour Wednesday night.

No strong gusts are expected in the Valley.

Temperatures will be around 10° cooler behind the cold front Thursdsay.

Bakersfield will be around 69°, with highs in the 50s in the mountains, and still some 70s in the desert.

Temperatures will remain fairly steady into the weekend.

