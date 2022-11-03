Rain and snow Wednesday night

Another round of rain is on the way!

Showers are once again making their way south through the state of California.

Rain will arrive in Kern County Wednesday evening, mainly after sunset, with lingering waves of scattered showers through the night and into early Thursday.

Latest models show about 0.05" to 0.15" of rain for the Valley, similar to what we saw Tuesday night.

The rain showers look a little less widespread than the last round, but a little stronger, too.

Even a rumble of thunder or two can't be ruled out!

Another thing we'll break tracking with this round of moisture is the potential for mountain snow.

The colder air we're seeing will allow snow levels to fall down to about 3,500 feet late Wednesday night.

That means snow will be possible both over I-5 at the Grapevine and Highway 58 at Tehachapi!

Snow accumulations look low at those levels, a trace to an inch or two.

Still, it doesn't take much to slow travel down over the passes, so we'll be watching conditions through the night and into Tuesday morning.

Areas above 5,000 feet could see a few inches of snow, and the highest points in Kern County could see as much as half a foot.

Skies will clear through the day on Thursday, but temperatures remain cool.

Highs will be only in the mid 50s in the Valley, and as cool as the 30s in the south mountains!