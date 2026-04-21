Rain and wind in Tuesday's forecast

Good morning and happy Tuesday, Kern County. We have active weather in our Tuesday forecast as scattered rain and gusty winds are expected through the afternoon.

The best chance for rain will be in the late morning, around 11 a.m., through the late afternoon, around 4 p.m. We are not expecting widespread rain, and it looks to be fairly light. Bakersfield could see up to a tenth of an inch of rain.

We do have a minor chance for an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon, and those could produce locally higher rain totals.

Gusty winds are another impact of this storm. As the cold front moves into Kern County, strong winds will pick up. The desert has a wind advisory active through Wednesday with gusts up to 50 mph possible near Mojave. Realistically, all of our neighborhoods could have breezy conditions this afternoon, but the strongest winds will be in the desert.

This storm will cool us off quite a bit, too. Bakersfield is dry by Wednesday, but much cooler with a forecast high of 70 degrees.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

