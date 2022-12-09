Rain chances amp up in Kern County as we head towards the weekend

Thursday here in the valley started off with a dense fog advisory and then saw hazy skies in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to Friday, Bakersfield will be partly cloudy throughout the day, with the valley seeing highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The Kern River Valley will be seeing mid 50s in their forecast tomorrow, with the rain chances picking up on Saturday.

As for our Grapevine communities, the end of this week will see upper 40s and low 50s in the forecast with lows near freezing.

Our desert communities will be seeing highs in the upper 50s and then temperatures drop as we head towards next week.

The current rain chances for Kern County are 30% on Saturday and then 90% chance of thunderstorms on Sunday.

We even are tracking snow chances on Sunday for our Grapevine communities, which could cause travel impacts.

Sunday afternoon snow levels will drop to 4800 ft, with less than a half of an inch possible for our south mountains.

