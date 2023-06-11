Rain chances continue into Sunday

Happy Sunday everyone!

Today you can expect those rain chances to continue, especially in our mountains.

In Bakersfield the high is expected to reach 83° with a 30% chance of rain mostly impacting our afternoon.

Our Grapevine communities will reach the mid 60s today, with rain chances hovering at 50%.

The Kern River Valley will be in the mid 70s today with thunderstorm chances up to 60%.

And our deserts will be in the upper 70s and low 80s- a big drop since yesterday’s close to 90* high in Ridgecrest.

Our air quality is back in the good range today.

Looking ahead, things start to dry up and warm up as we enter the week and head towards next weekend.

