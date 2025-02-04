Rain chances dominate forecast for first week of February in Kern

Active weather prevails across our forecast this first full week of February. We've had a taste of spring weather through the weekend and into the day Monday, but changes are on the way.

The atmospheric river that brought scattered rain to Northern California over the weekend is set to get another boost of moisture on Tuesday. Areas in northern California north of Sacramento could get an additional inch or two of rain from this boost.

Closer to home, rain impacts are much less than areas north of us, but we can still expect scattered rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain accumulation Tuesday into Wednesday is likely between 0.1" and 0.25" in the valley, and up to 0.5" in the Kern River Valley.

Our neighbors in the central valley are set to get more activity from Tuesday and Wednesday's rain. A flood watch is in effect in Mariposa and the surrounding Madera foothills through Wednesday morning as they brace for up to three inches of rain in the next 48 hours.

As the rain passes through, winds are set to pick up in the mountains, particularly in the south end of Kern. Frazier Park, Pine Mountain Club and Lebec could have wind gusts up to 50 mph in the early hours of Wednesday morning as the system makes its way through Kern. As of Monday night, no wind advisory has been issued, but that could very well change.

The second storm we're watching is set to arrive Thursday night. This is a slightly colder system, so it is possible that the mountains, mainly above 5,000', could see a dusting of snow by early Friday morning. We're keeping a close eye on this system through the week.

