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Rain chances increase over the next few days

23ABC Evening weather update April 8, 2026
Posted

Rain is on the way!

Our first small chance of rain is on Thursday, when one or two pop-up showers are possible.

Friday brings a slightly better chance, as a few more showers develop.

Much better rain chances exist for the weekend.

The good news is most models bring in the first round of heavier rain Saturday night into Sunday.

If that ends up being the case most of Saturday will still be fairly nice.

A few lingering showers will be possible into Monday, too.

In addition to rain, cooler temperatures are moving in.

By Saturday highs in the Valley will be in the lower 70s, and will drop into the 60s by Sunday.

Mountain areas will struggle to reach 50° by Sunday afternoon!

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

04/08/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 59°

3%

Thursday

04/09/2026

Partly Cloudy

85° / 57°

4%

Friday

04/10/2026

Partly Cloudy

79° / 56°

24%

Saturday

04/11/2026

Rain

76° / 52°

70%

Sunday

04/12/2026

Showers

64° / 48°

54%

Monday

04/13/2026

Clear

66° / 46°

5%

Tuesday

04/14/2026

Mostly Clear

73° / 49°

3%

Wednesday

04/15/2026

Partly Cloudy

77° / 54°

3%