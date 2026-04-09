Rain chances increase over the next few days

Rain is on the way!

Our first small chance of rain is on Thursday, when one or two pop-up showers are possible.

Friday brings a slightly better chance, as a few more showers develop.

Much better rain chances exist for the weekend.

The good news is most models bring in the first round of heavier rain Saturday night into Sunday.

If that ends up being the case most of Saturday will still be fairly nice.

A few lingering showers will be possible into Monday, too.

In addition to rain, cooler temperatures are moving in.

By Saturday highs in the Valley will be in the lower 70s, and will drop into the 60s by Sunday.

Mountain areas will struggle to reach 50° by Sunday afternoon!

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