Rain chances winding down, fog coming back

You can almost put away your umbrellas.

They got quite a workout over the past few days, with Bakersfield picking up 0.45" since Saturday.

That puts us at 1.63" of rain for January (0.95" above average for this date ) and 3.98" for the water year (1.45" above average for this date).

We could pick up another shot of rain Thursday, too, but it looks light, likely less than a tenth of an inch.

After all this rain, our ground is soaked, and with clearing skies and high pressure building in, fog is likely to form Tuesday night.

We'll be watching our for the some areas of dense fog as well into Wednesday morning.

If you do encounter fog remember to take is slow and turn on your low beams!

Fog will be possible again on Friday and into the weekend as high pressure reestablishes itself following Thursday's disturbance.

The fog will also be in control of our temperatures going forward.

I expect highs in the low 50s in the Valley Wednesday, but if fog lingers into the afternoon we could easily be stuck in the 40s.