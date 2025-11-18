Rain continues across Kern

Rain continues to fall across Kern County Monday evening.

Since Friday all reporting sites in Kern have picked up at least an inch of rain, with some of our mountains areas having received over three inches!

The heavier rain band moving through Kern Monday is expected to move east through the evening, but lingering lighter showers are possible off and on through Monday night, and even into the day on Tuesday.

As we head into the overnight hours, snow becomes a possibility too.

A few snowflakes over the Grapevine or Highway 58 are possible, but snow is not expected to stick on the roadway or impact travel.

Areas above 4,500' could see some snow stick, though, anywhere from a trace to an inch or two.

Looking further ahead, we have to monitor another storm system later this week.

That has the potential to bring more rain to Kern County Thursday into Friday.

