Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rain continues Friday, dry this weekend

Eastern Kern will see plenty more rain
23ABC Evening weather update November 20, 2025
Posted

Thursday was another rainy day across Kern County.

Bakersfield had picked up 0.23" of rain by 5 PM, putting us up to 2.13" for the month of November.

This is only the third time on record that Bakersfield has gotten 2" of rain in November, and the first time since 1960.

More rain is expected Friday, too, but most of that will fall in eastern Kern.

Valley areas could pick up a few showers early, but it's likely that our mountain and desert areas will see a push of steady rain late Thursday night into Friday morning as moisture wraps around the back side of this latest storm system.

That means rain totals in eastern Kern will be higher than originally expected, with an additional 0.50" to 1.00" possible overnight and into Friday.

We also expect some snow to fall Thursday night into Friday.

A few snowflakes may mix in with rain as low as 4,000 feet along the Grapevine and Highway 58, but no accumulation is expected.

Accumulating snow is expected above 5,000 feet, though, with 2" to 4" possible.

The highest points in Kern could pick up half a foot of new snow through Friday.

Rain and snow will clear out into Friday evening, and dry weather is expected for the weekend.

With the clearing skies we will be watching for fog formation in the Valley starting this weekend, and lingering into early next week.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

11/20/2025

Rain

-° / 49°

77%

Friday

11/21/2025

Mostly Clear

59° / 47°

8%

Saturday

11/22/2025

Clear

63° / 45°

6%

Sunday

11/23/2025

Mostly Clear

66° / 46°

7%

Monday

11/24/2025

Partly Cloudy

64° / 45°

8%

Tuesday

11/25/2025

Partly Cloudy

61° / 45°

7%

Wednesday

11/26/2025

Partly Cloudy

63° / 45°

6%

Thursday

11/27/2025

Mostly Clear

65° / 47°

6%