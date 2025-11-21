Rain continues Friday, dry this weekend

Thursday was another rainy day across Kern County.

Bakersfield had picked up 0.23" of rain by 5 PM, putting us up to 2.13" for the month of November.

This is only the third time on record that Bakersfield has gotten 2" of rain in November, and the first time since 1960.

More rain is expected Friday, too, but most of that will fall in eastern Kern.

Valley areas could pick up a few showers early, but it's likely that our mountain and desert areas will see a push of steady rain late Thursday night into Friday morning as moisture wraps around the back side of this latest storm system.

That means rain totals in eastern Kern will be higher than originally expected, with an additional 0.50" to 1.00" possible overnight and into Friday.

We also expect some snow to fall Thursday night into Friday.

A few snowflakes may mix in with rain as low as 4,000 feet along the Grapevine and Highway 58, but no accumulation is expected.

Accumulating snow is expected above 5,000 feet, though, with 2" to 4" possible.

The highest points in Kern could pick up half a foot of new snow through Friday.

Rain and snow will clear out into Friday evening, and dry weather is expected for the weekend.

With the clearing skies we will be watching for fog formation in the Valley starting this weekend, and lingering into early next week.

