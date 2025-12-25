Rain continues Thursday & Friday

Rain and wind continue to affect Kern County on Christmas Day.

Let's start with the wind.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect through Thursday in the Valley, with a High Wind Warning in effect for our mountain areas.

Gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour have been observed in the Valley, with even stronger gusts possible in our mountain areas, but winds are likely to die down behind the main band of rain that will move through Kern on Thursday.

That band of rain will move eastward through the county from the late morning into the afternoon.

Behind the main band, waves of scattered showers are still likely periodically through Friday.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible, too.

The rain that's moving in is not expected to be as intense as the rain on Wednesday.

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday nearly all of Kern County picked up an inch of rain or more, with far southern Kern near Frazier Park picking up over 4".

Additional rain totals of up to 0.33" are likely in the desert, with 0.25" to 0.50" possible in the Valley, and 0.50" to 1.00" in mountain areas.

Once again the far southern mountains are expected to see the most rain, and could pick up over an inch of additional rain through Friday.

A Flood Watch remains in effect through Friday.

Rain related issues like flooding over low-lying areas and mud and rock slides are still possible, but are not expected to be as widespread or as severe as they were on Wednesday.

We may still see some snow toward the tail end of this storm, too, with snow levels as low as 4,500 feet by Friday night.

However, significant snow accumulations seem unlikely, as are snow-related travel concerns.

