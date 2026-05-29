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Rain dries up by Friday

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update May 28, 2026
Posted

Light rain has been the big weather story on Thursday.

Despite several hours of raindrops, Bakersfield had only picked up 0.02" as of 7 PM.

Rain is expected to linger into Thursday night, but not into Friday.

Friday looks like a nice day for most, with morning clouds and afternoon sun.

Highs will return to the 70s in the Valley and desert, with 50s and 60s in the mountains and KRV.

Desert areas will have to contend with strong winds on Friday, though.

Friday's warm up is just the first stage of a much larger one.

By next week highs in the 80s and 90s will be widespread across Kern, with triple digits remaining a possibility in the desert.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

05/28/2026

Showers Early

-° / 55°

34%

Friday

05/29/2026

Clear

76° / 56°

4%

Saturday

05/30/2026

Clear

84° / 59°

1%

Sunday

05/31/2026

Clear

90° / 64°

1%

Monday

06/01/2026

Clear

95° / 66°

0%

Tuesday

06/02/2026

Mostly Clear

96° / 66°

0%

Wednesday

06/03/2026

Clear

96° / 66°

0%

Thursday

06/04/2026

Clear

97° / 67°

0%