Rain dries up by Friday

Light rain has been the big weather story on Thursday.

Despite several hours of raindrops, Bakersfield had only picked up 0.02" as of 7 PM.

Rain is expected to linger into Thursday night, but not into Friday.

Friday looks like a nice day for most, with morning clouds and afternoon sun.

Highs will return to the 70s in the Valley and desert, with 50s and 60s in the mountains and KRV.

Desert areas will have to contend with strong winds on Friday, though.

Friday's warm up is just the first stage of a much larger one.

By next week highs in the 80s and 90s will be widespread across Kern, with triple digits remaining a possibility in the desert.

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