Rain expected Thursday

Rain is back in the forecast.

Showers are expected to move into Kern on Thursday, with some lingering showers possible into Friday, too.

The rain will be lighter with this storm compared to our last few.

Rain totals of 0.10" to 0.25" are expected for most across Kern, with higher totals up to 0.50" possible in foothill an mountain areas.

We'll see some snow, too.

Areas at and above 5,000 feet could see an inch or two.

Looking past Friday and into the weekend, skies are expected to clear and temperatures are expected to rise, but we'll have to watch out for areas of fog in the Valley.

