Rain expected Thursday

Yet another round of rain is on the way
23ABC Evening weather update November 19, 2025
Rain is back in the forecast.

Showers are expected to move into Kern on Thursday, with some lingering showers possible into Friday, too.

The rain will be lighter with this storm compared to our last few.

Rain totals of 0.10" to 0.25" are expected for most across Kern, with higher totals up to 0.50" possible in foothill an mountain areas.

We'll see some snow, too.

Areas at and above 5,000 feet could see an inch or two.

Looking past Friday and into the weekend, skies are expected to clear and temperatures are expected to rise, but we'll have to watch out for areas of fog in the Valley.

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

11/19/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 47°

6%

Thursday

11/20/2025

Showers Late

55° / 47°

39%

Friday

11/21/2025

Partly Cloudy

57° / 47°

7%

Saturday

11/22/2025

Mostly Clear

63° / 45°

6%

Sunday

11/23/2025

Mostly Clear

67° / 45°

6%

Monday

11/24/2025

Partly Cloudy

63° / 46°

7%

Tuesday

11/25/2025

Partly Cloudy

61° / 44°

7%

Wednesday

11/26/2025

Partly Cloudy

62° / 45°

6%