Rain has cleared, fog expected overnight

After a good, soaking rain on Monday, skies are clearing across Kern.

Bakersfield picked up 0.74" of rain, so our ground is now saturated, leaving plenty of low level moisture.

That means we've got a good chance for fog to form late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The fog shouldn't linger though, as a weak weather system will push through early Wednesday.

This system will bring rain chances to Kern, but they'll be minor, only 20 to 30 percent.

Looking ahead, high pressure will be building back in, which means fog chances will persist through the week.

It also means that if the fog holds off we'll be in for some very nice temperatures, with a shot at 70s in the Valley by next week!



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

