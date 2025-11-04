Rain in NorCal, cooler weather for Kern

Much cooler weather is on the way after a warm day Monday!

Bakersfield hit 86° to start the work week, but will be over 15 degrees cooler to end it.

The incoming weather system will bring more that just cool air, too.

It's also going to bring measurable rain to the northern half of the state.

Far northwestern California will see heavy rain, with widespread totals over 2 inches expected.

We could see a few rain drops here in Kern, but that's about it.

Isolated light showers are possible late Wednesday into early Thursday.

No significant rain is expected.

We'll also see gusty desert winds in this time frame, too.

By Thursday highs in the Valley will be in the 60s, and mountain towns may not even hit 60°.

