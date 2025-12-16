Rain in Northern California, Kern stays dry

Our weather pattern is changing this week!

We're switching into a pattern we call "zonal flow" which means our upper level winds will be blowing in directly from the west.

For northern California this will bring a chance of rain, but no rain is expected in Kern.

However, the increase in upper levels winds also brings an increased chance for our skies to clear.

It's definitely not a sure thing, but the stronger upper level winds promote mixing of the atmosphere, which can break up our stubborn clouds.

Looking further ahead, yet another big pattern change is on the horizon, which has a better chance to bring us rain as we head toward Christmas!



