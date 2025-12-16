Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rain in Northern California, Kern stays dry

Incoming weather systems will bring rain to parts of the state, but not to us
23ABC Evening weather update December 15, 2025
Posted

Our weather pattern is changing this week!

We're switching into a pattern we call "zonal flow" which means our upper level winds will be blowing in directly from the west.

For northern California this will bring a chance of rain, but no rain is expected in Kern.

However, the increase in upper levels winds also brings an increased chance for our skies to clear.

It's definitely not a sure thing, but the stronger upper level winds promote mixing of the atmosphere, which can break up our stubborn clouds.

Looking further ahead, yet another big pattern change is on the horizon, which has a better chance to bring us rain as we head toward Christmas!

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

12/15/2025

Fog Late

-° / 42°

12%

Tuesday

12/16/2025

Fog Late

51° / 43°

7%

Wednesday

12/17/2025

Partly Cloudy

57° / 50°

9%

Thursday

12/18/2025

Partly Cloudy

56° / 46°

7%

Friday

12/19/2025

Mostly Clear

57° / 47°

7%

Saturday

12/20/2025

Mostly Cloudy

59° / 49°

5%

Sunday

12/21/2025

Cloudy

62° / 50°

6%

Monday

12/22/2025

Partly Cloudy

62° / 49°

10%