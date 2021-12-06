Rain in the forecast!

Rain is on the way!

We're tracking two rain chances in the forecast.

The first doesn't look like it will amount to much.

That will arrive late Monday night into early Tuesday.

The best case scenario for that round of rain would be about a tenth of an inch in the Valley, but it's likely most spots will see less than that.

From there, we turn our attention to Thursday.

The storm heading our way Thursday looks much more promising, and has the potential to bring a lot more rain.

Latest models bring totals between a quarter and half an inch in the Valley!

Models also show this system as quite a bit cooler, with snow levels dropping down to at least 5,000 feet, and possibly dipping low enough for some flake to fly in Tehachapi or even on the Grapvine!