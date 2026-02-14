Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rain likely by Monday

23ABC Evening weather update February 13, 2026
Rain or snow is expected for most of California next week.

Rain is likely to start up in Northern California by Sunday, and is expected to start in Kern County on Monday.

Additional showers are likely into the day Tuesday, with another system possible on Wednesday.

Lingering showers into Thursday aren't out of the question, either.

These storms will bring soaking rain to Kern, and many spots could pick up over an inch of rain.

Snow levels will need to be closely watched, too.

By Wednesday models show the possibility of snow at pass level, which could lead to significant traffic impacts.

We'll be watching the storm closely through the weekend!

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

02/13/2026

Mostly Clear

-° / 42°

4%

Saturday

02/14/2026

Mostly Cloudy

70° / 46°

4%

Sunday

02/15/2026

Partly Cloudy

67° / 52°

13%

Monday

02/16/2026

Showers

61° / 45°

57%

Tuesday

02/17/2026

Rain

56° / 42°

92%

Wednesday

02/18/2026

Showers Late

53° / 40°

32%

Thursday

02/19/2026

Partly Cloudy

54° / 38°

16%

Friday

02/20/2026

Partly Cloudy

57° / 39°

12%