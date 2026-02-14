Rain likely by Monday

Rain or snow is expected for most of California next week.

Rain is likely to start up in Northern California by Sunday, and is expected to start in Kern County on Monday.

Additional showers are likely into the day Tuesday, with another system possible on Wednesday.

Lingering showers into Thursday aren't out of the question, either.

These storms will bring soaking rain to Kern, and many spots could pick up over an inch of rain.

Snow levels will need to be closely watched, too.

By Wednesday models show the possibility of snow at pass level, which could lead to significant traffic impacts.

We'll be watching the storm closely through the weekend!

