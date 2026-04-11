Rain on track for the weekend

While rain is in the forecast for the weekend, it's not going to be a washout.

In fact Saturday in particular looks very nice.

Highs will be in the 60s and 70s across Kern, with partly cloudy skies and breezy but not intense winds.

A pop-up shower or two during the day on Saturday can't be completely ruled out, but odds are fairly low, around 10 to 20 percent.

Most of our weekend rain will fall late Saturday night into Sunday morning as a line of showers moves through the county.

This line will bring between 0.10" and 0.25" of rain to most of Kern, with some higher totals possible in the mountains and foothills.

High elevation snow is possible as well, primarily above 6,000 feet, but a few flakes could mix in as low as 5,000 feet.

Into the day Sunday some scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder are still possible, but widespread rain is not expected.

A lingering shower or two into Monday can't be ruled out either.

Behind the main band of rain Saturday night much cooler weather is expected.

Highs on Sunday will be in the 60s for our Valley and desert areas, Highs in the KRV will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s, and our higher elevation towns may struggle to even hit 50 degrees!

Monday will be just as cool as Sunday, but warmer, drier weather is expected for the remainder of next week.

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