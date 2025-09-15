Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Rain possible later this week

Rain will be possible in Kern County starting Wednesday night
23ABC Evening weather update September 15, 2025
Posted

The Kern County Fair often comes with warm (or even hot) weather, so it should be no surprise that that's how we're starting the fair off this year.

However, we do have the chance for some unconventional weather during the fair as well.

The next few days look uneventful.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm, with highs in the upper 90s in the Valley.

By Thursday, California will get a push of tropical moisture, the remnants of Tropical Storm Mario.

This will give a good chance for showers and storms for much of the state, including Kern County.

Additional showers and storms will be possible on Friday and maybe even Saturday as moisture lingers.

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

09/15/2025

Clear

-° / 69°

0%

Tuesday

09/16/2025

Clear

101° / 71°

0%

Wednesday

09/17/2025

Cloudy

100° / 76°

2%

Thursday

09/18/2025

Partly Cloudy

88° / 71°

20%

Friday

09/19/2025

Mostly Clear

88° / 70°

6%

Saturday

09/20/2025

Clear

91° / 71°

3%

Sunday

09/21/2025

Clear

93° / 71°

1%

Monday

09/22/2025

Mostly Clear

96° / 73°

5%