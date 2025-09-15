Rain possible later this week

The Kern County Fair often comes with warm (or even hot) weather, so it should be no surprise that that's how we're starting the fair off this year.

However, we do have the chance for some unconventional weather during the fair as well.

The next few days look uneventful.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm, with highs in the upper 90s in the Valley.

By Thursday, California will get a push of tropical moisture, the remnants of Tropical Storm Mario.

This will give a good chance for showers and storms for much of the state, including Kern County.

Additional showers and storms will be possible on Friday and maybe even Saturday as moisture lingers.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

