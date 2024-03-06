Watch Now
Rain returns to Kern on Wednesday

A few thunderstorms are possible, too
Posted at 5:17 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 20:17:01-05

Election Day has been beautiful across Kern!

Wednesday won't be as nice.

The morning hours are looking calm, but waves of showers and even a few thunderstorms are expected starting in the afternoon and lasting into the evening.

The heaviest rain looks to be in the mountains south of Bakersfield, but some isolated heavy rainfall will be possible in the Valley too, especially if thunderstorms form.

We'll see some snow with this system, but accumulating snow will remain above 5,000 feet, so travel over the passes should not be impacted.

Those areas above 5,000 feet will be under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 AM Thursday.

Places like Pine Mountain club could see 2 to 4 inches of accumulation.

A few showers may linger into Thursday, but generally calmer weather is expected through the weekend!

