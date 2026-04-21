Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rain returns Tuesday

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update April 20, 2026
Posted

Rain is back in the forecast!

Rain is already falling in many parts of Northern California Monday, but here in Kern County we'll stay dry until Tuesday.

The first showers will pop up in western Kern Tuesday morning, with showers becoming more widespread in the late morning and afternoon hours, before winding down Tuesday evening.

Rain will not be constant, on and off showers are expected, with a few thunderstorms possible, too.

Rain totals are not expected to be all that high, around 0.10" to 0.25" for most, but areas that have thunderstorms move through could see locally higher totals.

Rain isn't the only change in the forecast, though.

The incoming rain will fall along a cold front, which will also bring cooler temperatures and stronger winds.

Highs will be in 60s and 70s for most on Tuesday, with some mountain towns failing to reach 60°.

Winds will breezy countywide as the cold front moves through, but strongest winds will be in the Kern Desert, where a wind advisory is in effect for Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

04/20/2026

Clear

-° / 54°

0%

Tuesday

04/21/2026

Partly Cloudy

69° / 49°

7%

Wednesday

04/22/2026

Clear

71° / 47°

4%

Thursday

04/23/2026

Mostly Cloudy

76° / 55°

2%

Friday

04/24/2026

Partly Cloudy

81° / 55°

1%

Saturday

04/25/2026

Mostly Cloudy

73° / 53°

14%

Sunday

04/26/2026

Mostly Clear

73° / 53°

6%

Monday

04/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

75° / 54°

16%