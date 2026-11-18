After a relatively calm day on Tuesday, more rain is heading our way.

Kern will be dry during the daytime hours on Wednesday, but showers are expected to arrive by Wednesday evening, preceding a heavier band of rain late Wednesday night.

Additional showers and storms are expected to develop Thursday from the late morning into the early evening.

This will be a good, soaking rain for Kern.

Most spots will see between 0.25" and 0.50" of rain, with higher totals in the foothills and lesser totals in the desert.

Before the rain arrives, we're also tracking cold temperatures Tuesday night.

Most mountain and desert areas will be at or below freezing by Wednesday morning, and a Freeze Warning has been issued for the Kern Desert.

Valley areas will also fall into the 30s, cold enough for some patchy dense fog to form.

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