Rain showers across Kern Sunday and Monday, and heavy wind gusts expected throughout Presidents' Day

Kern County will see the effects of its latest storm system tonight, Sunday, and throughout the day Monday and Tuesday. This storm will bring high wind gusts and rain across the county, and snowfall is expected for areas at or above 6,000 feet elevation. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through 4:00 a.m. Tuesday for the Northwest Valley communities, including Wasco, Shafter and Lost Hills.

Kern County will have high wind gusts and scattered rain showers throughout Monday. Areas in the Mountains and Desert could see gusts at or above 40 mph, and the Valley could see gusts up to 30 mph throughout the day. Please be cautious if you are traveling through areas with high winds and rain.

Projected rainfall totals from this storm system vary, and the highest rainfall is expected in Frazier Park and the Kern River Valley. Projections show that by Tuesday night, Frazier Park could have around 2.5 to 3 inches of rainfall. The Kern River Valley is expected to have around 1 inch of rain. Bakersfield is projected to receive around a quarter of an inch of rainfall from this system.

Thankfully, the rain looks to dissipate by Thursday, and Friday in Bakersfield looks to be near 70 degrees. Stay safe and prepare for rain and wind.

