Rain Showers and Snow in Kern

Throughout the county, Saturday night’s lows range between 46° in the valley to 34° in the mountains. While most of the county is expected to experience scattered showers, the mountains are expecting light snow.

Rain totals between Saturday and Monday range between less than 0.10”, up to 0.35”. The deserts are looking at very little rain, if at all.

However, the desert areas are expecting quite a bit of wind. Initially, many desert communities had a high wind warning, but it was lifted Saturday night. However, strong and gusty winds are still likely between Saturday and Sunday evening in these areas, likely reaching into the mid-40s, possibly the 50s.

The mountain communities can expect gusty winds. The valley has more breezy conditions.

Some of the mountain communities in the San Joaquin Valley are under a winter storm warning until Sunday at 10 a.m.

As for the passes, there is possible light snow on the Tejon pass on I-5 as well as Highway 58 on the Tehachapi pass.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

