Rain & snow moving in, snow over the passes likely

Rain and snow are moving through Kern County Thursday evening.

Waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms, and mountain snow are expected to continue off and on through Thursday night and through Friday as well.

Rain totals don't look all that high, between 0.10" and 0.33" in the Valley, with some higher totals in the foothills below 3,000'.

Snow will be the bigger concern with this storm.

Snow levels will fall quickly Thursday evening as cold air arrives, and will be as low as 2,500' by Friday morning.

Through Friday, 1-3" of snow is forecast for I-5 at Tejon Pass, and 2-4" of snow is forecast for Highway 58 at Tehachapi.

This means delays are possible at any point from Thursday night through Friday night as snow showers move through, and if snow accumulates quickly enough the passes may close.

Higher snow totals are expected above pass level, and even lower elevations like Lake Isabella could see some snow stick, but little accumulation is expected below 3,000'.

Finally, this system will bring gusty winds across the county, with the highest winds up to 50 mile per hour in Eastern Kern.

We'll be keeping and eye on road conditions and letting you know if we see any significant closures or delays.

