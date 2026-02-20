Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rain & snow wrapping up, cold night ahead

23ABC evening weather update February 19, 2026
The last wave of rain and snow is moving through Kern County Thursday evening.

Temperatures will be falling quickly after sunset, and accumulating snow over the passes, especially Highway 58, could lead to some traffic issues.

Several spinouts were already reported early Thursday evening.

Mountain snow is expected to wind down around midnight.

Temperatures will fall below freezing for nearly all of Kern by Friday morning, so any wet or snow-covered roads could become icy.

The Bakersfield area has the best chance to stay above freezing.

Friday is looking like a dry, but gloomy day and clearing skies Friday night will set us up for more cold temperatures Saturday morning.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for the entire San Joaquin Valley given the potential for sub-freezing lows.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

02/19/2026

Showers Early

-° / 36°

58%

Friday

02/20/2026

Clear

54° / 35°

3%

Saturday

02/21/2026

Partly Cloudy

67° / 40°

3%

Sunday

02/22/2026

Partly Cloudy

68° / 44°

4%

Monday

02/23/2026

Mostly Cloudy

70° / 51°

4%

Tuesday

02/24/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 54°

17%

Wednesday

02/25/2026

Mostly Cloudy

72° / 53°

24%

Thursday

02/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 52°

14%