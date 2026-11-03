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Rain stays north of Kern

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update November 2, 2026
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We're tracking a relatively weak storm system moving into California.

This system will primarily affect northern California, with most rain falling north of Fresno.

In Kern County we can expect an increase in clouds starting Monday night, and cooler temperatures by Wednesday.

A few very light showers are possible Tuesday night, primarily in the foothills where moisture gets trapped, but no significant rain is expected.

As far as temperatures go, highs on Tuesday look comfortable, with 60s and 70s expected.

Wednesday looks a bit cooler, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

MondayMon

11/02/2026

Mostly Cloudy

-° / 53°

3%

TuesdayTue

11/03/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 51°

7%

WednesdayWed

11/04/2026

Mostly Clear

67° / 50°

6%

ThursdayThu

11/05/2026

Mostly Clear

69° / 49°

5%

FridayFri

11/06/2026

Clear

72° / 50°

3%

SaturdaySat

11/07/2026

Clear

78° / 52°

1%

SundaySun

11/08/2026

Partly Cloudy

78° / 53°

0%

MondayMon

11/09/2026

Partly Cloudy

77° / 53°

2%