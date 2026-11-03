Rain stays north of Kern

We're tracking a relatively weak storm system moving into California.

This system will primarily affect northern California, with most rain falling north of Fresno.

In Kern County we can expect an increase in clouds starting Monday night, and cooler temperatures by Wednesday.

A few very light showers are possible Tuesday night, primarily in the foothills where moisture gets trapped, but no significant rain is expected.

As far as temperatures go, highs on Tuesday look comfortable, with 60s and 70s expected.

Wednesday looks a bit cooler, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

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