Rain this weekend, cooler next week

We'll be watching the radar this weekend!

Scattered showers and storms are expected in Kern County, but widespread rain countywide is not likely.

Most of the storm activity will be on Saturday, with only a few isolated storms on Sunday.

Mountain and desert areas have the best chance to see rain, with a 40-50% chance.

Storms are possible in the Valley, too, but not as likely, about a 20% chance.

That does mean rain at the fair is possible, especially on Saturday.

Any storms that form in Kern will bring the potential for heavy rain as well as lightning and gusty winds.

Looking past the weekend rain we're tracking a big cooldown.

An upper level trough will usher in the closest we've had to fall weather for all of next week.

In the Valley, highs in the lower 80s are expected, with upper 70s not out of the question!

Mountain areas will really feel like fall with highs in the 60s and chilly overnight lows in the 40s!

