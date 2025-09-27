Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rain this weekend, cooler next week

23ABC Evening weather update September 26, 2025
Posted

We'll be watching the radar this weekend!

Scattered showers and storms are expected in Kern County, but widespread rain countywide is not likely.

Most of the storm activity will be on Saturday, with only a few isolated storms on Sunday.

Mountain and desert areas have the best chance to see rain, with a 40-50% chance.

Storms are possible in the Valley, too, but not as likely, about a 20% chance.

That does mean rain at the fair is possible, especially on Saturday.

Any storms that form in Kern will bring the potential for heavy rain as well as lightning and gusty winds.

Looking past the weekend rain we're tracking a big cooldown.

An upper level trough will usher in the closest we've had to fall weather for all of next week.

In the Valley, highs in the lower 80s are expected, with upper 70s not out of the question!

Mountain areas will really feel like fall with highs in the 60s and chilly overnight lows in the 40s!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

09/26/2025

Clear

-° / 70°

4%

Saturday

09/27/2025

Partly Cloudy

91° / 67°

4%

Sunday

09/28/2025

Mostly Clear

86° / 65°

5%

Monday

09/29/2025

Clouds Early/Clearing Late

83° / 64°

12%

Tuesday

09/30/2025

Clear

82° / 61°

4%

Wednesday

10/01/2025

Clear

83° / 61°

2%

Thursday

10/02/2025

Mostly Clear

84° / 62°

6%

Friday

10/03/2025

Clear

79° / 61°

1%