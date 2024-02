We're tracking scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon all across Kern County.

Storms will feature heavy downpours, gusty winds, thunder and lightning, and even small hail.

Remember, if you can hear thunder, you're close enough to be struck by lightning, so stay inside until the storm passes!

Storms are expected to linger into the evening hours.

You can track the storms live here: https://www.turnto23.com/weather/radar

