Rain to our north, staying dry here at home

Good morning and happy Tuesday, Kern County. It's a great day to get outside as our warm trend continues.

Our comfortable and calm stretch of local weather continues this week, but we do see a change up in northern California. Rain will impact northern California through Tuesday, with locally heavy rain totals near the northern coast.

Again, that rain will stay away from Kern County. Our weather for Tuesday stays really nice, giving us an early taste of spring. Bakersfield will warm to the mid-70s on Tuesday afternoon, which is nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Mountain towns will be in the 60s, and parts of the KRV will warm up to the low-70s. Mid-to-upper-70s are on deck for our desert neighborhoods, and the Indian Wells Valley has a chance to hit 80 degrees.

Thanks to the active weather to our north, winds will be breezy through the day in the mountain and desert towns, with gusts up to 30-35 mph.

We stay steadily calm and comfortable this week with no major changes. It should be one of our nicest stretches of weather so far in 2026.

