Rain, Wind, and Snow over the weekend in Kern

Rain has been falling on and off since Friday night, and will continue into Sunday. Rain totals are expected to range between less than 0.10” in parts up to 0.75” in others.

Thunderstorms are possible in the Valley through Sunday as well.

The desert looks rather dry in terms of rain, but there is a wind advisory covering most of east Kern until Sunday at 11 p.m. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

As for the mountains, there is a winter storm warning effective until Sunday at 5 p.m. in the Sierra Nevada region, affecting parts of the county. While Alta Sierra can see somewhere between 12-18” of snow through Sunday, the Frazier Park mountain region expects anywhere from a trace to up to 3”. Accumulating snow is expected above 4,500’ but there may be some snow as low as pass level, which could slow down traffic.

While the weather is expected to slightly warm up next week, another storm system begins on Wednesday, which we will continue to monitor.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

