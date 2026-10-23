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Rain winding down

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update October 22, 2026
Posted

Scattered showers and even a few storms will linger into Thursday evening.

Rain will dry up overnight and into Friday morning, but a few stray showers may reappear by Friday afternoon.

Friday's rain chance is small, though, much less than the past few days.

Rain chances are out of the forecast by Saturday, and the weekend looks sunny and calm.

Highs this weekend will be in the 60s and 70s for most of Kern County, with a few spots reaching 80° by Sunday.

Our weather looks to stay dry and comfortable next week.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

ThursdayThu

10/22/2026

Mostly Cloudy

-° / 58°

19%

FridayFri

10/23/2026

Partly Cloudy

66° / 54°

7%

SaturdaySat

10/24/2026

Clear

75° / 53°

3%

SundaySun

10/25/2026

Partly Cloudy

81° / 54°

1%

MondayMon

10/26/2026

Clear

80° / 50°

4%

TuesdayTue

10/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

73° / 50°

3%

WednesdayWed

10/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

73° / 51°

2%

ThursdayThu

10/29/2026

Partly Cloudy

73° / 52°

3%