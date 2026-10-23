Rain winding down

Scattered showers and even a few storms will linger into Thursday evening.

Rain will dry up overnight and into Friday morning, but a few stray showers may reappear by Friday afternoon.

Friday's rain chance is small, though, much less than the past few days.

Rain chances are out of the forecast by Saturday, and the weekend looks sunny and calm.

Highs this weekend will be in the 60s and 70s for most of Kern County, with a few spots reaching 80° by Sunday.

Our weather looks to stay dry and comfortable next week.

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