Rain winding down until next week

Another storm is on the way
Posted at 4:33 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 19:33:05-05

November was dry, but December has delivered some rain!

Here in Bakersfield totals were a bit disappointing, barely over a tenth of an inch.

However, storm was much more productive in other parts of the county, with over an inch falling in some of our local foothills.

Skies are drying out this evening, and we should stay dry into the weekend.

We expect a cool, gradually clearing day for Friday, with some cold temperatures Friday night!

Freeze watches are in effect for many of our Valley and desert location through Saturday morning.

After we get through our dry weekend, another storm system is waiting for us.

This system looks to move in late Monday into Tuesday.

It's still too far out for refined details, but in general this storm is looking stronger.

That means the potential for more rain, more snow, and lower snow levels.

We'll be tracking that storm through the weekend and keeping you updated!

