Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
30  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Rainy Christmas Eve across California

23ABC Forecast Update Dec 24, 2025
Posted

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. Overnight, strong winds and rain entered Central California. Through the morning, we're continuing to see widespread showers locally.

Let's begin with the weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service. To view the full alert, visit the NWS Hanford website here.

First, a flash flood warning is in effect for the Borel Fire Burn Scar, a portion of the Indian Wells Valley, and the south mountains, including Frazier Park and Lebec, until late afternoon Christmas Eve.

A flood advisory is in effect until this afternoon for the valley, including Bakersfield, the mountains, including Tehachapi, the KRV, and parts of the desert, including California City and Rosamond.

Flooding in poor drainage or low-lying areas is possible thanks to the rainfall. Roadway flooding has already been observed in parts of the county. The Caltrans Quickmap has the latest roadway conditions.

When will the rain stop? Forecast models agree that there's a good chance for a break in the rainfall by dinnertime Wednesday.

Additional rain showers are likely Thursday, Christmas Day, though they are trending a bit lighter than Wednesday's rainfall. More scattered rain is expected on Friday as the storm system begins to weaken.

Friday night, we are monitoring the chance for mixing rain and snow as low as 4,500'. The Tehachapi area, Frazier Park, and some of our high elevation mountain communities could see some mixing of snow and rain, plus a chance for it to be cool enough for icy roadways.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

12/24/2025

Rain

62° / 55°

100%

Thursday

12/25/2025

AM Rain

62° / 54°

61%

Friday

12/26/2025

Showers

58° / 46°

49%

Saturday

12/27/2025

Partly Cloudy

52° / 44°

12%

Sunday

12/28/2025

Mostly Sunny

52° / 39°

7%

Monday

12/29/2025

Partly Cloudy

54° / 39°

5%

Tuesday

12/30/2025

Partly Cloudy

53° / 43°

4%

Wednesday

12/31/2025

Mostly Cloudy

55° / 46°

18%